Unemployment rate still high in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS– The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the unemployment rate in Louisiana is at 7.3 percent—slightly down from February of this year, but definitely much lower than 13.1 percent, which it was at this time last year.

“I think it is a concern and I hope it definitely improves,” Alaina Grezas, who is visiting New Orleans said.

Folks feel that it is going to take more time before people go back to work after being unemployed.

“More vaccines, more things like that, people are becoming more confident in being out in the elements again,” she said.

Mark Romig, the Chief Marketing Officer for New Orleans & Company says the hospital industry is hiring.

“We have literally thousands of jobs still open in the hospitality industry. We are doing our best to let people know where the jobs are located,” Romig said.

Just this past week, New Orleans & Company hosted a successful Job Fest at the Convention Center.

“We had over 400 potential employees show up to speak to over 100 companies. I think the vast majority of people want to be back engaged,” he said.

Romig went on to say, “We are one of the most hospitable cities in the world. That’s why people come here and we want people to be a part of that.”

Still while the unemployment rate is still high in Louisiana, Romig believes in New Orleans’ resilence.

“I’m going to be optimistic and say that we will find the people. We’ve got a lot of people in New Orleans who want to be part of something special,” Romig said.