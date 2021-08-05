Under the interstate. On board. And now, at the Olympics

Skateboarders go from sidewalks to the Olympics

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Under the shade of the interstate, at a skate park in New Orleans and all around the world, more than eleven million skaters are on board.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story of skateboarding.

It’s now an Olympic sport.

Nobody knows like Jared Levin.

He’s a PhD psychology student at Tulane University.

Bill asks him, “how did skateboarding travel from sidewalks to where it’s landing right now?”

Jared says, “the culture is considered cool and against the grain and nowadays people just want to be like that.”

With skateboarding now at the Olympics, you can go for the Gold on four wheels.

Chelle Kim knows.

She’s out here at the skate park once a week.

She has been every week for the last year.

Bill asks Chelle, “what does it take to get skateboard gold?”

Chelle says, “to get Gold takes practice, courage and community.”

How do they do it?

It’s simple.

As skateboarder Aaron Boudreaux will tell you, “we just roll with it.”