METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — July 4th is usually the day Americans celebrate their independence. However, the Uncle Sam Jam team decided that the celebration will start on the 3rd.

During the party attendees were able to enjoy a fun day full of food, music and that red, white and blue spirit.

“We’re only on the 3rd july. Its not even the 4th yet, and everyone’s out here celebrating the freedom of our country. It is a great thing,” Kelly Evans said.

The music lineup this year featured many fantastic artists including headliner Bret Michaels, but for Tori Easley, she was looking forward to seeing one of her favorite bands, Starship.

“I’ve always loved their music. I’m a big fan of old-school rock ‘n’ roll. We built this city is their greatest song they’ve ever done by far,” Tori Easley said.

As the sun went down and temperatures cooled off, more and more guests came to fill the park to celebrate their independence.

“I am so proud to be free because there are a lot of countries that aren’t, and we are,” Kelly Riviere said.

With all of the fun to be had, many guests said they were looking forward to one thing in particular.

“I would say the fireworks as well. I forgot to say that because it just lights up the whole city and put on a beautiful show for us to enjoy, and it celebrate our freedom,” Evans said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts