UL Lafayette statement on the death of Dr. Ray P. Authement 

Dr. Ray P. Authement greets spectators at Cajun Field in an image from 2007.

Lafayette, La. – Dr. Joseph Savoie, current president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette released the following after the death of Dr. Ray P. Authement.

Dr. Ray P. Authement was president of this University for 34 years, yet longevity alone is an insufficient measure by which to assess the transformational nature of his tenure.

Through dedication, determination and selflessness, he changed how the University saw itself and how others perceived it as well. He guided our growth from a strong regional University to one recognized nationally and globally for its research and scholarship.

During Dr. Authement’s presidency, we became the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a significant center of learning, an engine of economic growth, and a place that prioritizes student success and academic excellence.

Our University’s achievements today – and its importance to Louisiana’s future – are rooted in the foundation he built. UL Lafayette stands as a monument to his visionary leadership.

Gail and I join the University community in offering our condolences to Barbara, Julie and the entire Authement family.