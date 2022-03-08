NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Dozens gathered at Lafayette Square Tuesday to stand with the people of Ukraine while also sending a message to Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Signs, flags, and blue-and-yellow attire filled the park as New Orleanians demonstrated their support for Ukraine.

“We’re here to speak respectfully about what’s going on but also to show our unwavering support for Ukraine,” said Edward “Eddy” Hayes, New Orleans’ honorary consul of Ukraine.

Current and former city councilmembers, who attended the rally, believe the event is one of the best ways to support Ukraine.

“A threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. What Vladmir Putin is counting on is that the people of this country, of this city, of the entire world will simply go upon their way, ignoring what’s happening in the Ukraine,” said New Orleans City Councilman-At-Large JP Morrell. “The fact that people across the world are galvanizing to condemn these awful acts of violence to let Vladmir Putin and his economy know we will not forget, and we will not forgive.”

Amongst the crowd was Kateryna Giacona and her husband Mike Giacona.

Kateryna immigrated to New Orleans from Ukraine in January, but her family remains in the war-torn country.

“They’re terrified. I just got a call from my friend, and she’s saying goodbye to me. She’s saying, ‘I love you, and I hope we’ll survive, but maybe that’s it,’ recounted Kateryna. “My parents told me goodbye the first day, so it’s getting worse and worse, honestly.”

Kateryna says safe spaces are becoming scarce in what she calls “hot spots” in Ukraine.

“They bombed the hospital where my parents were, and luckily, they got out and went home, but that’s what all of Ukrainians are most worried about,” explained Kateryna.

The couple says countries must come together to block Russian troops.

“That’s the main thing right now, is that they need to shut down the airspace to at least give the people on the ground a better chance,” said Mike Giacona.

Fortunately, there are ways our viewers can help.

One way is to donate your drone. A tech company called Skylum is collecting drones to provide real-time pictures of the situation on the ground to protect Ukrainians. For more information, click here.

The nonprofit Razom has also compiled a list of ways Americans can help. Click here for that list.

Locally, DBA will host a benefit concert on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. that will raise funds to help Ukrainian war refugees.