METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)- The continuing rise in prices at the pump, has people locally concerned. Prices even here in Louisiana are averaging around $4 per gallon.

Since most people in our area just stayed home for the majority of the last two years, either working from home and quarantining, many were ready to get out and travel, vacation, or commute to work again. It felt like life was getting back to normal but, now another crisis is hitting our community hard. This time it’s hitting hard at the pump.

We are seeing record numbers across the state, according to AAA. They’re reporting the state average is the highest it’s ever been. In fact, the state average is now reaching above $4 a gallon.

For those in Plaquemines Parish, get your wallets ready when you go to fill up. Gas prices there are averaging $4.22, which is the highest in our area. Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes are still at $3.99.

Then, in Orleans Parish and St. Bernard Parish, drivers will pay right at $4.

If you live on the Northshore, get ready too. Prices are high there, too. We are seeing prices at $4.14 in Tangipahoa Parish and $4.08 in St. Tammany Parish.

“Oil is a worldwide market it’s going to find other places,” said, Pierre Conner, director of Tulane Energy Institute. “I think everyone needs to know about crude oil, not every crude oil is the same, there are literally hundreds of different types of crude oil.

They’re monitoring this, they’re working on this, but it isn’t a quick fix.”

Local experts go on to say, it is inevitable that citizens will continue to see an increase at the pump. With thousands of Southeast Louisiana residents still recovering from Hurricane Ida, everyone’s main concern is ‘How is this going to affect my pocket?’

President Biden was in Fort Worth, Texas on March 8, 2022. While standing for a photo opp, a reporter managed to ask a question about the rising gas prices.

Responding about the price isn’t going to make many Americans feel at ease.

Biden answered saying quote, “It’s gonna go up.”

Pressing him for more on the topic, the reporter asked, “What are you going to do about it?” His response was cut and dry, “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.”