BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana state leaders react to President Joe Biden’s Tuesday announcement on his decision to ban Russian oil imports.

In a statement, Congressman Troy Carter makes it clear that he stands with Ukraine, calling President Biden’s ban a “bold measure,” while acknowledging how rising gas prices will affect Americans.

“The haunting images of the Ukrainian people and the wanton destruction forced upon its citizens are just a few of the heroic stories and needless tragedies of Putin’s unjustified war. I stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country, and so does our President.

“President Biden’s action today to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil and gas is a bold measure that will inflict severe consequences on the Russian economy – holding President Putin accountable for his unprovoked attacks on Ukraine’s sovereignty and citizenry. We cannot send American dollars back to the Kremlin and Putin’s oligarchy.

“While I believe this ban is undoubtedly the right move for our nation, we must acknowledge the reality that this could lead to even higher prices for American consumers – especially at the gas pump. Many of my constituents live paycheck to paycheck or on a fixed income, and could suffer from the rising costs of fuel. I understand this fear, and I am committed to working to lower prices and cut costs through whatever means necessary.

“In Congress, we are readying every tool at our disposal to protect American families and businesses from the economic costs of Putin’s aggression. We will focus on further untangling supply chains, ensuring the stability of global oil markets and diversifying our energy supply – especially with renewables. The President has also already announced a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil from global Strategic Petroleum Reserves — half of that from the United States.

“However, it is essential that our nation’s oil and gas companies – including those here in Louisiana – not use this global crisis as an excuse to price gouge the American people or pad their corporate profits. Nor is it a chance to turn away from our progress toward clean energy.

“On a bipartisan basis in Congress and across the country, Americans strongly support the people of Ukraine and have made it abundantly clear we will not subsidize Putin’s war. In this moment of geopolitical uncertainty, I am grateful for the President’s leadership, industry leaders, and everyday Americans for unifying in support of democracy.”

Congressman Troy Carter