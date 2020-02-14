Uber Pets is Launching in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- In this day and age, using rideshare is a preferred way to get around town. It's easy, usually quick and gets you from place to place when you can't drive. Only one problem, what do you do when you need to take your pet with you?

With all of the Mardi Gras parades and special events just around the corner, wouldn't it be great if there was a way to take your dogs along too? Don't fret, now there's an app for that.

Starting this week, Uber riders in New Orleans have a new ride option; Uber Pet.

Similar to how you use regular Uber for ridesharing, you simply click the option for Uber Pet as your type of ride request. This new feature lets you communicate to a driver that you'll be bringing a furry, ( or scaled) friend onboard your uber trip.

"I take my pets everywhere I go and I'd like to take them to the parade but, I don't want to drive downtown. So, I would probably use uber to take them downtown," explained Peg Gilmore.

"And, if you are ever trying to bring your pets out to an outing that is pet-friendly, I can totally see that being useful," shared Gissell Richardson.