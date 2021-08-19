U.S. Senator Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WJTV) — U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.

The Office of Senator Roger F. Wicker Communications Director Phillip Waller released the following statement:

Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms. Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified. Phillip Waller, Communications Director for the Office of Senator Roger F. Wicker