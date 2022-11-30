In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown’s office, in association with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is looking to identify victims of an online child exploitation scheme.

A media release sent from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Gary Landon Harper is under federal indictment for the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and enticement of a minor.

The online exploitation scheme originated in northeast Louisiana in 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Harper could be known by the following online usernames: “lilharp,” “oleharp,” “Millwright2011,” and “olecountry1234.”

Anyone with information about victims or who has had contact with this individual under any of the above-listed usernames while using online applications Snapchat or CashApp between 2019 and 2021 should email the FBI at harpervictim@fbi.gov.

Additional resources and information can be found by visiting the FBI website.