U.S. Air Force to salute New Orleans and Baton Rouge with flyover

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing is set to join the Air Force Reserve’s 2nd Bomb Wing in a flyover of New Orleans and Baton Rouge area hospitals to honor healthcare workers who have been working the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

On Friday, May 1, the 159th is scheduled to send two F-15C fighter jets to escort two B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing. The flyovers should last between 10 and 20 minutes in each city. They are scheduled to fly over the New Orleans area at approximately 9:30 a.m. and the Baton Rouge area around 12:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to continue maintaining social distance guidelines and not travel to see the flyover. The aircraft will be flying low and slow, so the four-plane formation will be able to be seen from the comfort of homes.

Please note that there will be a few seconds of jet noise as the flyover passes overhead.