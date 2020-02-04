Tyrann Mathieu’s former coach and cousin speak about his success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – Our very own Tyrann Mathieu helped secure the super bowl 54 victory with 6 tackles against the 49ers!

The cornerback went to St. Augustine High School (also called St. Aug) and played football for the Purple Knights!

The honey badger is one of the most decorated cornerbacks in the NFL! He's also

a proud LSU alumni and, as of Sunday, a Super Bowl Champion!

“It hasn't really hit me yet” Mathieu told the media after the game last night. “Obviously, it was pretty cool to celebrate with my teammates!”

The beginning of his glory days started at St. Aug High where he developed as a student in the classroom and as an athlete on the field.

He shattered previous records without a hitch. Tyrann’s senior year alone, he had 32 tackles, 5 interceptions and one sack!

No wonder his former track coach Mr. Dixon wasn’t surprised by his success!

“He had a chip on his shoulder and he always wanted to show you that he can do it! And he always-- in the back of his mind, you couldn't tell him he couldn't do it.”

The broken records, the titles and the accolades are all great, but Tyrann Mathieu's biggest accomplishment could be his positive impact on St. Aug High School and that includes his little cousin, Khi.

“He showed me the way, like you could really make it, you know, to the NFL like coming from St. Aug. He's a big inspiration to me” Khi Mathieu told WGNO.

Khi recently committed to the University of Memphis football team. He says Tyrann's determination helps motivate him.

“Some people dream about it but doing it, it's a different thing. He really made it.”

The honey badger's future dreams have much to do with his alma mater.

“I always had that dream to really win 10 championships for St, Augustine so I don't think that's far fetched at all.”