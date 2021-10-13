Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight months after three brothers were gunned down in Uptown and there are still no answers.

26-year-old Bryan Veal was killed on February 13 at the corner of Washington and Loyola Avenues.Days later on February 20, 21-year-old Bradley and 30-year-old Brandon Veal were walking home from a McDonalds when they were ambushed and shot to death at the corner of Carondelet and Harmony streets.

In an effort to generate more tips in the case, a new billboard sits on the corner of Barrone and Louisiana, and on it, a picture of all three brothers.

The NOPD says tips have been slowing down and say they're depending on witnesses to come forward and do the right thing.

Right now, we don't have anything, and that is the purpose of this billboard right now. We're begging and pleading with the citizens of New Orleans to give us something that we can follow up on," said Chief Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans Police Department.

The Veal family, too distraught to publicly speak, but released a statement to CrimeStoppers about Brandon, Bryan and Bradley.

"They loved their family and their family loved them dearly. They were each others best friends. It's horrible to lose all of your kids in one week and a parent should never have to plan on burying all their children," Darlene Costanza with CrimeStoppers read from a letter from the family.

Chief Ferguson says right now it's unclear if the murders are connected but the NOPD and CrimeStoppers are reiterating that the family will not find peace without the community's help.

"It doesn't matter whether you get 1,000 tips. You need the one tip, the one tip that's going to give the information that's going to help this family find justice," said Costanza.