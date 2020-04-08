Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall from Grace,” at Metrograph, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — New Orleans native Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during the designated “senior hour” at multiple Kroger supermarket stores in Louisiana and Georgia on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.



Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman for Kroger, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Perry paid for groceries at 44 stores in Atlanta and 29 in his hometown of New Orleans.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Turner told the newspaper. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The shoppers were handed slips of paper with the words “Random Act of Kindness” as they entered the store and were later told at check-out their groceries were paid for.

CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores. Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! pic.twitter.com/MIm7F5Hssr — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) April 8, 2020

@tylerperry Thank you Sir for my wonderful blessing this morning with the purchase of my groceries from Winn Dixie! I was totally surprised and very grateful. The early bird gets the warm. #randomactofkindness #Godblessyoutylerperry #Grateful4You #Godsvessell — Debra Batiste (@dab141) April 8, 2020

@tylerperry Thank you for your kindness today. I went shopping in Metairie, Louisiana this morning and your wave a goodness was felt. You put a smile on face and in my heart. God bless! 🙂 — emily brady (@ocd4dmb) April 8, 2020

Thank you @tylerperry for what you did for the people in Louisiana! You EARNER everything you have and we’re grateful for you giving back…especially the seniors. 👏🏾 🙏🏾 — Jasmine Carter (@JasmineEnjoli) April 8, 2020