TxDPS searches for missing driver in connection to car crash in E. Texas

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking the public to help them find a Denton man who went missing following a car crash in Center Wednesday evening.

According to TxDPS, 28-year-old Andrew Blaine Hightower was traveling south on US 96 around 5:15 p.m. when his 2005 Mini Cooper—for unknown reasons—veered off the roadway to the right and struck a culvert. The vehicle then struck several trees and overturned.

However, when troopers arrived at the scene of the crash, Hightower was nowhere to be found. Investigators have learned from family members that he was traveling from Fort Worth to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hightower is listed as an overdue motorist, and law enforcement agencies in Southeast Texas have been made aware that he has not arrived at his destination. Anyone with information on Hightower’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or Lufkin DPS Communications at 936-699-7340.

Hightower is described as standing 5’6” tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. This crash remains under investigation.