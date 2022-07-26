Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding the alleged suspects in an attempted armed robbery in the French Quarter that happened in mid-July. Two people are reportedly wanted after the victim explained the incident to police.

According to the NOPD, on Saturday, July 16 just before 8 p.m., a man was walking in the 700 block of Burgundy Street when he was reportedly hit in the back of the head with an unknown object and was knocked out. When the man woke up, he says two people were going through his belongings.

The victim says the two ran away but noticed that nothing was stolen, according to the NOPD. There are no descriptions of the suspects in the case but the crime is under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.