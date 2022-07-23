Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two teenagers have been arrested in the case of multiple business burglaries in the Freret neighborhood Friday, June 22, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers announced the arrest of a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old Saturday after investigations revealed them as possible suspects in the burglary of a business in the 5000 block of Freret Street. The NOPD also said they are reportedly responsible for other burglaries in the Uptown area.

No further details are available on the burglaries at this time and due to the ages of the suspects, their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about these incidents are urged to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.