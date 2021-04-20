BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused of providing illegal drugs to a man that caused him to die of an overdose last year.
On June 19, 2020, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive man in Arnaudville. That man, pronounced dead at the scene, died from an overdose of illegal drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to the overdose.
Those men are 29-year-old Chance Thibodeaux of Arnaudville and 30-year-old Tory Phillips of Lafayette.
They were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Second-degree murder
- Criminal conspiracy to distribute Schedule I CDS — Heroin
- Criminal Conspiracy to distribute Schedule II CDS — Fentanyl
- Distribution of of Schedule I CDS — Heroin
- Distribution of Schedule II CDS — Fentanyl
LATEST POSTS
- “Time is ticking”; Family of missing crewman reacts to narrowed rescue efforts
- Two suspected dealers in Louisiana arrested after man overdoses on illegal drugs
- Livingston Parish residents stuck in neighborhood because of high flood waters
- 7:30AM VIDEO FORECAST — Clouds clearing! Cool, chilly tonight! Severe risk potential Friday-Saturday.
- Missions Suspended: What now? Seacor’s response, Coast Guard’s new focus, and how the public can help in the investigation.