NOFD responds to building collapse in Lower Ninth Ward (Photo: NOPD via Twitter @NOLAFireDept)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responds to a building collapse on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., NOFD tweeted units had responded to a location on Japonica Street in the Lower Ninth Ward. It was later revealed the dwelling was under construction with no utilities connected.

10/08/2021. Building Collapse. 1428-1430 Japonica St. NOFD Photos pic.twitter.com/7FVUimbjRi — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) October 8, 2021

The fire department also reports neighbors heard a noise and the building bowed out when it was partially collapsed.

The New Orleans building inspector is investigating the incident.