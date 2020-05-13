Two single moms part of Habitat For Humanity get $100 Winn Dixie gift cards

NEW ORLEANS– During these tough times, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez has teamed up with Winn Dixie to giveaway $100 gift cards to deserving people who could use a little extra help right now.

Everyone could use a friend right now.

“So we’re very proud to partner with people like WGNO to really help the community when they need it most,” Cessily Rogers, Store Manager at Winn Dixie said.

In the past Winn Dixie has partnered with New Orleans Area Habitat For Humanity.

“We worked with Habitat for the Women’s build and we got to work side by side with them, so it is incredible now that we are able to help out in this way,” Rogers said.

So that’s why we’ve teamed up with Winn Dixie to giveaway two $100 gift cards to two very deserving moms who are part of Habitat For Humanity’s First-Time Homebuyer Program.

“Shante Whitley and Odalis Avila are proud examples of determination and resilence,

Andrew Bagnato, Advancement Operations Manager with New Orleans Area Habitat For Humanity said.

During these tough times Habitat knew these two ladies would be very grateful.

“Times are tough right now so any amount of help goes a very long way. I think these gift cards will come in handy for them,” Bagnato said.

Shante Whitley is a single mother of five children, and Odalis Avila is a single mother to a 16-year old daughter.

“I’m going to buy a lot with this $100 gift card,” Avila said.

“Now’s the time to show love, and giving a little bit can go along way to anyone right now. My kids are so excited. They already started making a list of all the groceries they want me to get,” Whitley said.

Avila said she’s going to be making chicken pasta and Whitley said she’s going to be making greens and corn bread with the groceries they buy.

“I just think this is fantastic. I want to stop by and try what they’ll be cooking up. I’m sure it’ll be real nice,” Bagnato said.

Habitat for Humanity is still accepting applications for their First-Time Homebuyer Program, for more information on how to apply, click HERE. Or you can call their 24/7 Homeownership Hotline at 504-609-3340.