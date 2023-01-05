NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people were shot in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Tupelo and North Robertson streets. Details on how the chase ensued were unavailable.

We’re told two people were shot during the pursuit and the suspect was captured by police. Information regarding the suspect or victims’ ages and identities was not disclosed in the early reports of the shooting.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital by private car.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest details.

