ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two people are dead after two sperate crashes in Ascension Parish Friday (April 14th).

The first crashed happened in Donaldsonville around 6:00 p.m. State Police say 17-year-old Charidy Dunbar was driving on Hwy 943 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. That’s when another car rammed into Dunbar sending her car off the road causing her car to flip.

She died on the scene.

The second crash happened on I-10 near Hwy 73 in Prairieville around 10:00 p.m. Reports show that 25-year-old Evan Newman was driving when he swerved off the road and hit an embankment before striking a tree.

He died on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Dunbar and Newman at their crash sites for analysis.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.