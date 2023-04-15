ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Two people are dead after two sperate crashes in Ascension Parish Friday (April 14th).
The first crashed happened in Donaldsonville around 6:00 p.m. State Police say 17-year-old Charidy Dunbar was driving on Hwy 943 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. That’s when another car rammed into Dunbar sending her car off the road causing her car to flip.
She died on the scene.
The second crash happened on I-10 near Hwy 73 in Prairieville around 10:00 p.m. Reports show that 25-year-old Evan Newman was driving when he swerved off the road and hit an embankment before striking a tree.
He died on the scene.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Dunbar and Newman at their crash sites for analysis.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
