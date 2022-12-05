BATON ROGUE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools, from 21 parishes, as Louisiana Comeback campuses. Quitman High School of Jackson Parish and Boley Elementary School of Ouachita Parish are two of these 41 campuses that have earned the prestigious honor.

According to a release, Louisiana Comeback campuses are schools that are currently performing higher in reading and math than before the pandemic. These schools have shown significant growth despite facing obstacles from the pandemic and two historically active hurricanes over the past two years.

Compared to the 2019 statewide assessments, Louisiana Comeback schools show an increase in the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and a decrease in the rate of students scoring unsatisfactory in both Math and ELA in 2022. According to the release, high school Comeback Campuses also increased their ACT score.

Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley will visit every Comeback Campus over the next few months to personally congratulate educators and students and conduct a learning walk. The learning walk is for the LDOE leaders to get insight into the approaches used to lead student growth in the Comeback schools, with hopes of using these efforts across the Louisiana School System.

Louisiana Comeback is a campaign that aims to restore and accelerate learning lost from the school disruptions of the pandemic and hurricanes.