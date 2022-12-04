NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO) — On Sunday (Dec. 4) the NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Central City area that left two men dead.

In the 2900 block of Danneel St. police officers responded to a report of gunshots around 8:35 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene officers found two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were transported by EMS to a local hospital, where they both were declared deceased.

The victims identities have been withheld upon completion of an autopsy and notification of next to kin.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.