Two men shot in separate incidents Sunday night

New Orleans police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday night. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. in the Seventh district. NOPD says a man was shot on Old Prieur St. near AP Tureaud Ave. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m., but police still don’t know where. The NOPD says a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators are working to find out where the shooting happened.

Details of both incidents are limited. The investigations are ongoing.