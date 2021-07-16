Two men dead after Amtrak crash in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died after an Amtrak train hit and an 18-wheeler tow truck near Byram Thursday night.

According to investigators, the 18-wheeler was towing a tractor trailer to the Jackson Motor Speedway when it was hit by an Amtrak train that was going to Memphis from New Orleans. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m.

The victims have been identified as James Creel of Meridian and Scott Hartsock of Florida. According to Amtrak, there were 142 passengers and crew members on the train, and none of them were injured.

The safety of our customers, employees and public is our top priority." Amtrak

Byram Police Chief David Errington says the intersection doesn’t have train crossing arms or flashing lights, which is an issue that’s been discussed before.

The passengers were stranded on the tracks for a few hours before eventually being bused away to the Jackson Downtown train station.

The crash is under investigation at this time.