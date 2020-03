NEW ORLEANS– On Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” from Hawaii, two Louisiana singers are now in the Top 20 on the hit ABC singing competition show.

Jovin Webb from Gonzales, Louisiana is one of the musicians now in the Top 20. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez interviewed both of these talented performers.

Faith Becnel from Destrehan Louisiana is the other musician now in the Top 20.

This episode was taped earlier this year in Hawaii.