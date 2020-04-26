Two Louisiana singers compete from their homes on ‘American Idol’

NEW ORLEANS– Two singers from Louisiana will be competing tonight from their homes on the hit ABC show, “American Idol.”

Because of the coronavirus crisis, Idol decided to have the Top 20 contestants perform from their homes, while the celebrity judges judge from their homes. This has never been done before.

Jovin Webb will be performing from his home in Gonzales, Louisiana. Faith Becnel will be performing from her home in Destrehan, Louisiana..

Becnel said about the Idol experience from home, “I like it. My family and friends get to be a part of the journey. They help me set everything up. They came up with creative ideas that I definitely couldn’t have done alone. Also my best friend is my hair and make-up artist, which is super great. As you girls know that helps a lot.”

Tonight is the night that America gets to start voting for their favorite contestants. You can vote for Faith Becnel and Jovin Webb at AmericanIdol.com or on the Idol app. You can also vote via text or phone until 9 a.m. Monday morning. You get 10 votes per contestant.

For more information on American Idol, click HERE.