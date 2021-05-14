Two Louisiana men arrested for selling fraudulent MVI Stickers on Facebook Market

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to Louisiana State Police, two men have been arrested for selling suspected fraudulent Louisiana Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers (MVI) and Louisiana Temporary License Plates via Facebook Market.

The agency received several complaints from the public in regards to their suspensions. The preliminary investigation lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Louvenia Allen of Baton Rouge and 34-year-old Yakevia Hicks of New Orleans.

The pair were selling fake MVI Stickers and Louisiana Temporary License Plates on various social media outlets under the screen names “Kellz Goated” and “Big Kellz”.

Allen and Hicks were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on May 13, 2021 under the following charges:

Forgery of a Motor Vehicle Inspection Certificate

Computer Fraud

Criminal Conspiracy

The Louisiana State Police says this is still an active investigation.