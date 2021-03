FILE – This June 26, 2019, file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks announced Friday, June 12, 2020, that the company is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, multiple Starbucks Coffee locations were burglarized in the parish.

The burglaries allegedly occurred on Tuesday morning.

The Gonzales Police Department is assisting the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared as it becomes available.