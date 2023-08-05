UPDATE, 3:00 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A child was killed, two Lafayette Police officers obtained serious injuries and two other victims are in critical condition after a shooting at the 100 block of South General Marshall Street this morning, according to police.

Two LPD officers were shot multiple times during the incident and sent to the hospital with seriously injured. The other victims included an adult female and two children. One of the children died later at the hospital.

The suspect was also injured, according to police. Victims remain in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, videos or information to contact detectives by calling 337-232-9211.

ORIGINAL STORY, 7:30 a.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. General Marshall St. in reference to a fight in progress.

Upon arrival responding Officers located a residence in the area of which the dispatched call had originated. As Officers made contact with the believed parties involved in the altercation, Officers were engaged in gunfire by the suspect. The suspect was able to fire gunshots upon and strike two uniformed LPD Officers. As a result of the suspect actively shooting and injuring two LPD Officers, an additional responding Officer was forced to engage the suspect by returning gunfire. It was later determined that three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the shooting incident.

One LPD Officer was shot multiple times by the suspect and is currently in stable condition. Another LPD Officer was shot multiple times by the suspect and is also in stable condition. Both Officers were transported to a local hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

The suspect was later taken into custody and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.