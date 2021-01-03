Two injured in a train, vehicle crash in Luling

LULING – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred on Davis Drive in Luling involving a vehicle and a train.

At 7:02 p.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location of the crash via a 911 call. Both the driver of the truck and the train engineer sustained injuries and are being transported to UMC for treatment. The crash is still under investigation.

The roadway is currently closed at the railroad crossings closest to River Road on Barton and Davis Drive and is expected to stay closed for the next few hours.