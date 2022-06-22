EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies have been arrested in the midst of an ongoing investigation into drugs and contraband being brought into the parish jail. More arrests are expected.

Hadden Quebedeaux, 18, of Ville Platte, and Martin Richard, 24, of Opelousas, were both arrested for Malfeasance in Office, Abuse of Office, Taking Contraband into a Penal Facility, and Criminal Conspiracy

In May, investigators with the EPSO opened an investigation in reference to drugs and contraband being brought into the jail. Investigators discovered that multiple EPSO deputies were utilizing outside contacts to deliver those items to the outside grounds of the jail during the nighttime and early morning hours. The items were later brought to correction deputies.

Multiple cell phones were confiscated from inside the jail for investigation. Through those, investigators were able to link jail deputies with being involved in orchestrating multiple transactions with inmates and providing them with drugs and other items considered to be contraband.

The investigation is still pending and more arrests are to come.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office are always seeking information on criminal activity and urge the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous.