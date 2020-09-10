Two die in Zachary crash after vehicle is hit head-on

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A teenager and man are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Zachary on Thursday morning.

Brandon Cheatham, 16, of Zachary and Anderson Wright, 34, of Baton Rouge died after the vehicles they were driving in collided a little after 12:00 a.m.

The crash involved two vehicles and it took place on LA Hwy 67 south of LA Hwy 64.

Investigators found that moments before the crash, Cheatham and a passenger were in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala on LA Hwy 67 North, according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP says, “at the same time, Wright and his passenger were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 67 in a 2020 Nissan Maxima.”

Cheatham made the decision to pass a car in front of him by moving into the southbound lane of LA Hwy 67.

After this, the Chevrolet Impala hit the Nissan Maxima head-on.

Both drivers passed away at the crash scene despite wearing seat belts.

The passengers in both vehicles were also wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

LSP says the passengers “were transported to a local hospital for treatment,” of moderate injuries.

The Louisiana State Police has this message for drivers:

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.