Two Capitol Police injured, campus on lockdown due to external threat

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to Capitol Police, the Capitol is on lockdown due to an external threat.

“The North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

According to officials, the following roads have been blocked due to “external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol.”

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW.

First Street between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue SE.