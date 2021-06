NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a vehicle was found in the canal near the intersection of Gannon Road and Morrison Road in New Orleans East.

Officers discovered two bodies inside.

The NOPD has no further information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WGNO has dispatched a crew to the scene.