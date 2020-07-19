Two bodies found in car near Big Branch

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two people suffering from what appears to be gunshot wounds, were found dead in a car.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, someone walking near the SUV called deputies after find the two victims on Bremerman Road.

The sheriff said when deputies got to the scene they saw what looked like gunshot wounds on the victims.

The coroner’s office identified the victims as 21-year-old Qile Sanders and 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus III. Both are from Covington.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.