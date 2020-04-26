Two Baton Rouge police officers shot on Sunday

Police in Baton Rouge are responding to the shooting of two police officers in North Baton Rouge.

The shooting is said to have happened on Conrad Street around 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 26th.

Currently the officers re at Our Lady of the Lake hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

BRPD is currently looking for the suspect, or suspects. Police presence is heavy at the corner of N. Foster and Conrad. Reports say police are using a helicopter to try and find the suspects.

As more details are released, we’ll update you.