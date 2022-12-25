NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon (Dec. 25th) in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Reports show firefighters were called out to the the 1900 block of Gayoso Street around 3:55 p.m.

Upon arrival they found a two-story home with heavy fire coming from the rear. As firefighters began battling the fire a second alarm was called as around 3:59 p.m. to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring home.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire. At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

