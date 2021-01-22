Two-alarm fire destroys building in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was busy battling a two-alarm fire overnight in Central City.

The 9-1-1 call came through around 10:00 p.m. on January 21 with firefighters dispatched to the 2700 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to the report, it took about an hour and a half to get the flames under control. The building was a single-story apartment complex with four units.

Neighbors told firefighters that the building was vacant, however, three homeless people were known to stay inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.