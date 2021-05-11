TV star Wilmer Valderrama & Country star Kellie Pickler team up for USO’s T-shirt campaign to support troops overseas

NEW ORLEANS– May is Military Appreciation Month and the USO’s T-shirt Campaign is in its 11th year. Actor Wilmer Valderrama from “That 70’s Show” and Country Singer and “American Idol” star Kellie Pickler have teamed up with USO to help spread the word on the USO’s T-Shirt campaign. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with the two stars about their support for the USO.

The campaign is a way for Americans to show their support of the military by donating to the USO. The t-shirt is dubbed the “Official Uniform of the Military Supporter,” and is a wonderful way of showing support to our heroes.

The campaign is part of the USO’s Give More Than Thanks initiative, which raises awareness of the military’s role in our everyday lives and how – through the USO – Americans can support their military beyond a “thank you.”

Every year thousands of service members around the world vote on a design. This year’s design was crafted by award-winning graphic artist and former Marine Corps Reservist Kit Hinrichs.

May 6th is the 80th anniversary of Bob Hope’s first-ever USO show.

Throughout May, people can visit http://www.uso.org/tshirt and make a donation of $29 or more to receive their very own t-shirt.

The USO’s Global Ambassadors and USO Tour Veterans Kellie Pickler and Wilmer Valderrama are encouraging people to donate and get their shirt to show their pride and support of the American military. The USO tour veterans can speak to their firsthand experiences of being with service members and seeing how the support from Americans boosts their spirits.

During this pandemic there is still a great need to help these service members and their families.