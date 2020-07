LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 071 — Pictured: Regis Philbin during an interview on July 16, 2014 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

NEW ORLEANS – The man called the hardest working man in show business has died.

Regis Philbin.

He was 88.

In fact, he was just a month shy of 89th birthday.

ABC NEWS reported his death Saturday.

Unspecified: Regis Philbin promotional photo. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Many of his fans remember his long TV talk show career on LIVE! with Regis and Kathie Lee.

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford appear on NBC News’ “Today” show — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Regis was a national icon who also hosted the TV game show Who Wants to be a Millionare