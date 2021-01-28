Tulane University issues stern warning amid spike in COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University is trying to stop a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The increase is primarily coming from Tulane’s undergraduate population and the cases are typically asymptomatic. Now, the University is announcing several new temporary restrictions.

On Tulane’s COVID-19 dashboard, this semester, 392 people have tested positive; 318 are students and 74 are employees. Tuesday, accounted for the largest one day spike since November.

“I think it’s a really hard time for everyone and we’re all just trying to get by,” said student Melissa Ward.

Tulane’s President said while the majority of students and staff are following the city and University’s guidelines, some are taking risks. Tulane has received reports of unmasked students are parties and local bars.

“Through those actions of other people, everyone is suffering,” said student Andrew Suh.

The University is enacting “Safer at Home Restrictions” for the next two weeks. Tulane wants students to stay home except for classes, dining and essential activities. Visitors are also banned from dorms. All in-person student programs and events have been canceled or postponed.

“It’s a bummer because I was looking forward to all of the clubs and intramurals for soccer and all of the sports,” Suh said. “I see how Tulane is making this necessary and how they need to crack down. The numbers for our students have been high the last few days.”

The campus is increasing testing for undergraduates and quarantining those who meet the criteria.

“We get tested three times a week at least and the classes are really spaced out,” said student Skylar Kahn. “A lot of them are only online or it’s a hybrid. Tulane has done an amazing job in my opinion and I’m really impressed with how they’re handling everything.”

Any student found to have violated safety protocols on or off campus will face disciplinary action that could include suspension or expulsion.

“We just have to act responsibly,” Kahn said. “Obviously, it’s not going to be the same as if we were not in a pandemic. We want to be safe and help the New Orleans community and everyone on campus.”

Tulane says nearly a dozen students are facing suspension or expulsion for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Six greek organizations have also faced suspension.

A spokesperson said, “Sigma Chi (Sig Chi), Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), Kappa Kappa Gamma (Kappa), and Kappa Alpha Theta (Theta) are currently on interim suspension. Alpha Epsilon Phi (AEPhi) and Zeta Psi were placed on interim suspension last week, but both have gone through the conduct process and resolved their cases, which lifted their interim suspensions. Sigma Chi’s case will be resolved today, and they will also be off of interim suspension.”

For now, classes will continue in-person.