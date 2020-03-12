Tulane students react to moving out in wake of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane students will be finishing out their semester in the comfort of their own homes. In two weeks, all classes will resume online in wake of the coronavirus.



With the coronavirus cases increasing in the area, Tulane University has asked many of their on-campus students to move out of the dorms.



“The preeminent goal of Tulane University is to protect the health and safety of our student body and universities and dorms are very crowded places” Tulane President, Mike Fitts told WGNO this morning.



In less than two weeks, these sidewalks will be close to desolate. On Wednesday, President Fitts requested that the residence halls be vacated between March 14th and March 22nd.



“We’re requesting students to go home and we'll provide classes online.”

Online classes will begin March 23rd and will last at least until the end of the spring semester.



Students are grateful for the safety precautions but they're frustrated with the sudden request to leave.



“I cried!” Tulane Student, Lexie Herman shared. “It was sad. We all knew it was coming though.”





“Like, I have to uproot everything that I'm doing here and some of the classes I'm taking, fluid mechanics and thermodynamics are courses that taking online is really goanna hinder my understanding of the courses” Another frustrated Tulane student, Zack Grondlund said.



While the majority of Tulane will evacuate, some students will be able to remain on campus. This includes international students and people with unique circumstances.



“It is a case by case basis. They'll be many, many, many fewer students on campus so that there won't be the gatherings that are the great concern.”



It's a sticky situation but most are understanding.



“I wish that they were able to come back but I'm glad that they're keeping us safe.”



Presidents Fitts says, Tulane’s spring graduation will likely be postponed.