NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane professor and renowned bestselling biographer, Walter Isaacson stopped by the White House to receive what is considered one of the nation’s biggest honors.

On Wednesday (March 22nd), President Joe Biden honored Isaacson with the National Humanities Medal.

The National Humanities Medal recognizes individuals and organizations whose work has deepened our nation’s understanding of and engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects.

“I’m grateful to President Biden for celebrating the humanities and to Tulane University for being a place where students and researchers connect the humanities to the sciences, business and other fields of endeavor,” said Isaacson.

Isaacson’s work chronicles the lives of leaders who have left an impact on day-to-day life current and past. His books include Code Breaker, Steve Jobs, Einstein, Benjamin Franklin: An American Life, and Leonardo da Vinci.

According to his Instagram he is currently working on the biography of current billioanire Elon Musk.

“This is such a profound and well-deserved honor for Walter, who is one of America’s great public intellectuals. Whether he is teaching in the classroom or penning another bestselling biography, Walter is driven by an intense interest in human curiosity and the nature, meaning and impacts of innovation. Walter’s own curiosity enables him to be an amazing teacher and to vividly tell the stories of the people behind many of the achievements that have defined, shaped and advanced our society. He is an academic icon,” commented Tulane’s President.

