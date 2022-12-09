NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — A group of Tulane athletes partnered with Habitat for Humanity on Friday (Dec. 9), to build a home for a family in need.

About 50 athletes joined Habitat to build a house in the Lower Ninth Ward for Kataya Urquhart and her daughter.

“To be able to come out and help the community, it really is a special thing,” said Jada Buckner.

“We get to feel like we’re more a part of the community and they are more a part of us.”

In addition to the hands-on work by the athletes, the NCAA donated $150,000 to Habitat to complete the project.

