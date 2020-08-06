Tulane Football announces non-conference schedule additions for the upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today the addition of South Alabama (Sept. 12) and Southern Miss (Sept. 26) to its 2020 schedule.



With the addition of South Alabama and Southern Miss, the Green Wave football team will now feature a 12-game schedule for the 2020 season. The Green Wave added South Alabama and Southern Miss after Northwestern (Big 10) and Mississippi State (SEC) announced that they would compete in conference games only.



“In the event we are able to play this fall, these two games of regional proximity will provide our local fans the best chance to see our team play on the road,” Tulane Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said.



Tulane will travel South Alabama to play the first game at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Green Wave and South Alabama have only met once in program history. The Jaguars took a 41-39 win in New Orleans during the 2013 season.



The Green Wave’s matchup with Southern Miss will serve as a rematch of the 2020 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. In that meeting, the Olive and Blue defeated the Golden Eagles, 30-13, to cap off a second straight season with a bowl win.

The Battle for the Bell will return to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the first time since 2009. The Battle for the Bell goes back to before the time both teams resided in Conference USA. The Green Wave and the Golden Eagles met every season from 1979 to 2006. Southern Miss currently holds a 23-8 overall lead in the series and a 12-3 lead at MM Roberts Stadium.



The Green Wave will kickoff its 2020 season on Thursday, September 3, against Southeastern Louisiana inside Yulman Stadium.

Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics