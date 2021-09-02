Tulane climbs big mountain Saturday at Oklahoma, click here for preview

NORMAN, OK – APRIL 24: An Oklahoma Sooners helmet sits in the end zone before the team’s spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Metairie – Tulane’s task against Oklahoma was already big, and with the arrival of Ida, it just got bigger.

The Wave moved its home game against the University of Oklahoma to Norman after Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana coast, Sunday.

The game kicks off at 11 am Saturday on WGNO and ABC.

Tulane has moved its home opener before. In 2005, post Katrina Tulane played its first game, a “home game” against Mississippi State in Shreveport. And, in 1974, Hurricane Carmen forced the postponement of the Ole Miss Tulane game at the old Tulane Stadium.

The game was moved to the end of the season. It was the final Tulane home football game played at the old Tulane Stadium.

The Green Wave is a 31.5 point underdog against Oklahoma Saturday in Norman. The total is 68 and a half.

In 2017, Tulane was tied with Oklahoma 14-14 in Norman. The Sooners then scored the final 42.

This is a different Tulane football, one with more talent and depth. But, the Sooners are still very talented, and they have the early season front runner for the Heisman Trophy, Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

Tulane may have to score in the 40’s to have a chance to win the game. Last year, the Wave was 22nd in the country in points per game at 34.7.

The Wave will be debuting two new coordinators, Chip Long on offense, and Chris Hampton on defense.

A Tulane victory over Oklahoma, as unlikely as it seems, would be the school’s biggest since September of 1983, when the Green Wave upset then ninth ranked Florida State 34-28 at the Superdome.

Tulane later forfeited that victory for using an ineligible player, quarterback Jon English, son of then Wave head coach Wally English.

That season, English played in six games, as he won a court stay against the NCAA. He later lost, taking his appeal to the Supreme Court, where he was denied by Justice Byron White. White was, ironically, a former University of Colorado running back.

There’s a lot to like about this Tulane team. Quarterback Michael Pratt threw 20 TD passes last season, most for a freshman in the FBS. Running back Tyjae Spears is back after a major knee injury. The offense line is solid.

And, the defense hopes to improve, despite losing book end defensive ends, Cam Sample and Patrick Johnson.

I like Tulane, plus the 31 and a half. And, the over.