NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At nearly 6-2, 200 pounds, former East St. John star Jarius Monroe brings a mix of size and speed not often seen at the cornerback position.

“Jarius had a great season for us last year,” said Tulane Football head coach Willie Fritz. “And you’re right, he’s got a tremendous frame, great length. You know, he’s over 200 pounds. You don’t see very many corners even in the NFL as big as what he is.”

First-year Tulane defensive coordinator Shiel Wood agrees with Coach Fritz on Monroe’s dominant attributes and says his ability to play shut-down corner can open the door defensively for the Wave.

“He passes the eyeball test. He looks good getting off the bus, right? That’s what we always talk about as coaches… So, yes, I’m very excited,” admitted Wood to WGNO Sports. “When you have guys on the perimeter that you can put the stress on sometimes and leave them isolated and know that they’re going to win their fair share of matchups.

“Man, that gives you a lot of flexibility in what you can do to help others remove the stress points around and in attack in different ways.”

Jarius Monroe does more than just look the part. In his junior year, the All-American Athletic Conference first-teamer proved his worth with 43 tackles, nine pass break-ups and three interceptions – the final of which came on the biggest stage of the season.

“The play before, I actually got a [pass interference] penalty called on me, and just my teammates and my coaches just breathing that confidence into me,” recalled Monroe when asked about his interception against Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with Tulane trailing Southern Cal 14-7 the second quarter of the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

“I went to the next play and I kind of faked him out a little bit, gave him a little Cover 3 look, and kind of sat down on him,” he continued. “And then he just tried to make one of those throws. He’s such a great quarterback. You know, when you’re trying to make a tightrope like that, you know, it’s a risk.”

Monroe’s performance helped bolster a thrilling comeback victory over the Trojans, and cap a magical 12-2 conference championship-winning season following a disastrous 2-10 campaign the year before.



In his first year in Uptown New Orleans, the Nicholls transfer relished in the opportunity of facing Heisman winners and going one-on-one with the opposition’s ace receivers. In fact, it’s something Monroe says he often prays for.

“You know, I used to say these prayers where I just hope I get the best opportunity and, you know, whatever God’s got a plan for me,” explained Monroe. “And that’s something that I welcome. And I love that. Any great corner, any great guy would want to take on any challenge and whatever it may be, football, whatever sport maybe basketball. So, taking on that challenge this year and even last year, you know, it’s exciting. And that’s something I did my last year at Nicholls and I enjoyed it a lot, so I’m just ready for it.”

Tulane will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, March 25.