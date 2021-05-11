Tuesday deluge leads to street flooding, downed trees in St. Tammany

COVINGTON, La — Heavy rain on Tuesday led to multiple problems in Saint Tammany Parish.

Drainage ditches across the parish overflowed with water following the heaviest downpours. Some stretches of road, like the intersection of Fairway Drive with the Hwy. 190 East Service Road, were covered in several inches of water that a nearby drainage ditch was unable to contain.

By early in the evening on Tuesday, the parish listed multiple locations for the placement of high water signs including Soel Drive and Jenkins Road as well as Helenberg and 11th Avenue, both in Covington. The parish also posted high water signs on Allen Road off Hwy. 435 in Abita Springs.

Parish workers also announced multiple locations where fallen trees blocked roadways, but in most cases the trees were cut and removed within an hour or two to allow traffic to once again flow freely.